Vanderbilt routs Georgia 86-51 in SEC tournament first round

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half as 11th-seeded Vanderbilt built a big lead and routed No. 14 seed Georgia 86-51 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (16-15) will look for its third win in a row when it faces sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round on Thursday. The Commodores lost at home to the then-24th ranked Crimson Tide 74-72 about two weeks ago.