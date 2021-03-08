Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 28 13 15 28 -1 10 4 1 1 66 .197 F 9 J.T. Miller 25 7 17 24 -4 14 2 0 2 50 .140 D 43 Quinn Hughes 28 2 20 22 -16 8 0 0 0 63 .032 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 F 53 Bo Horvat 28 11 8 19 -5 8 5 0 1 66 .167 D 57 Tyler Myers 28 3 10 13 -3 39 0 1 1 50 .060 F 36 Nils Hoglander 28 5 6 11 -3 6 1 0 1 64 .078 F 70 Tanner Pearson 28 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 62 .081 D 88 Nate Schmidt 28 3 6 9 3 2 0 0 1 39 .077 F 20 Brandon Sutter 28 6 1 7 -5 2 0 1 0 49 .122 D 8 Jordie Benn 22 1 5 6 3 7 0 0 0 26 .038 D 23 Alexander Edler 27 0 6 6 -2 28 0 0 0 47 .000 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 28 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 20 .050 F 96 Adam Gaudette 24 2 3 5 -10 10 0 0 0 48 .042 F 26 Antoine Roussel 27 1 2 3 3 35 0 0 0 22 .045 F 18 Jake Virtanen 23 3 0 3 -2 26 1 0 1 33 .091 D 27 Travis Hamonic 10 0 2 2 -2 6 0 0 0 18 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 71 Zack MacEwen 15 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 2 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 28 80 124 204 -65 284 18 3 10 870 .092 OPPONENT TOTALS 28 93 144 237 53 256 19 3 17 925 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 17 1003 2.87 7 9 1 1 48 553 0.913 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 11 657 3.56 4 6 1 0 39 366 0.893 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 28 1685 3.11 11 15 2 1 87 919 .899 80 124 284 OPPONENT TOTALS 28 1685 2.75 17 10 1 3 77 867 .908 93 144 256 More for youSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour