Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 7, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 43 Quinn Hughes 15 1 15 16 -12 6 0 0 0 39 .026 F 6 Brock Boeser 15 9 5 14 -6 8 3 0 1 39 .231 F 9 J.T. Miller 12 3 10 13 -6 8 1 0 1 19 .158 F 53 Bo Horvat 15 6 6 12 -6 4 3 0 0 31 .194 F 40 Elias Pettersson 15 4 6 10 -3 4 2 0 1 35 .114 F 70 Tanner Pearson 15 4 4 8 -3 18 0 0 0 34 .118 F 36 Nils Hoglander 15 3 4 7 -2 4 0 0 1 25 .120 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 D 57 Tyler Myers 15 1 5 6 0 31 0 1 0 25 .040 F 83 Jay Beagle 15 1 4 5 2 4 0 0 0 10 .100 D 23 Alexander Edler 14 0 4 4 -2 18 0 0 0 23 .000 F 20 Brandon Sutter 15 4 0 4 -1 0 0 1 0 26 .154 D 8 Jordie Benn 9 0 3 3 2 5 0 0 0 9 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 14 1 2 3 4 27 0 0 0 10 .100 D 88 Nate Schmidt 15 1 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 25 .040 F 96 Adam Gaudette 11 2 0 2 -7 8 0 0 0 18 .111 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 7 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 71 Zack MacEwen 10 1 0 1 2 12 0 0 0 14 .071 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 11 1 0 1 0 6 0 0 0 17 .059 F 95 Justin Bailey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 15 48 75 123 -44 193 9 2 5 453 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 60 93 153 37 165 13 3 9 536 .112 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 8 472 3.81 3 5 0 0 30 291 0.897 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 7 423 3.83 3 4 0 0 27 242 0.888 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 15 905 3.8 6 9 0 0 57 533 .888 48 75 193 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 905 3.13 9 5 1 1 47 452 .894 60 93 165