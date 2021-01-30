Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 30, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 43 Quinn Hughes 10 1 10 11 -5 4 0 0 0 25 .040 F 53 Bo Horvat 10 5 5 10 -2 2 3 0 0 22 .227 F 6 Brock Boeser 10 6 3 9 -2 6 2 0 1 23 .261 F 9 J.T. Miller 7 2 7 9 -3 8 0 0 1 10 .200 D 57 Tyler Myers 10 1 5 6 -1 25 0 1 0 16 .063 F 40 Elias Pettersson 10 3 3 6 1 4 1 0 1 23 .130 F 36 Nils Hoglander 10 2 3 5 1 4 0 0 0 18 .111 F 64 Tyler Motte 10 5 0 5 3 8 0 0 1 21 .238 F 70 Tanner Pearson 10 2 3 5 2 14 0 0 0 21 .095 F 20 Brandon Sutter 10 4 0 4 3 0 0 1 0 19 .211 F 83 Jay Beagle 10 0 3 3 2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 8 Jordie Benn 4 0 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 23 Alexander Edler 9 0 2 2 2 8 0 0 0 17 .000 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 10 0 2 2 3 25 0 0 0 4 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 10 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 96 Adam Gaudette 7 1 0 1 -5 6 0 0 0 16 .063 D 48 Olli Juolevi 7 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .200 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 9 1 0 1 1 6 0 0 0 14 .071 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 4 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 71 Zack MacEwen 7 0 0 0 1 12 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 10 35 53 88 11 150 6 2 4 299 .117 OPPONENT TOTALS 10 36 52 88 -16 124 10 2 5 371 .097 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 5 295 3.65 2 3 0 0 18 198 0.909 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 5 303 3.17 3 2 0 0 16 171 0.906 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 10 605 3.4 5 5 0 0 34 369 .903 35 53 150 OPPONENT TOTALS 10 605 3.5 5 4 1 1 35 299 .883 36 52 124 More for youSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug Bonjour