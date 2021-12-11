Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3

Winnipeg 1 2 0 0 \u2014 3 Vancouver 2 1 0 1 \u2014 4 Vancouver won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Vancouver, Hoglander 6 (Horvat, Hughes), 6:29. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Schmidt, Connor), 11:07 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Hoglander 7 (Horvat), 19:40. Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 18 (Wheeler), 6:09. 5, Vancouver, Garland 9 (Miller), 7:06. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 7 (Connor, Wheeler), 11:08. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Pettersson G, Miller NG, Horvat NG), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Scheifele NG, Dubois NG). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 14-11-7-5_37. Vancouver 12-9-11-4_36. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 2. Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 3-2-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Demko 11-11-1 (37-33). A_18,457 (18,910). T_2:43. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Brad Kovachik.