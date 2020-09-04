https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Vancouver-4-Vegas-0-15542190.php
Vancouver 4, Vegas 0
First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 2 (Motte), 2:50.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Vancouver, Miller 6 (Hughes), 1:03. 3, Vancouver, Hughes 2 (Miller, Tanev), 8:16. 4, Vancouver, Horvat 10 (Pearson, Sutter), 15:22 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-17-22_48. Vancouver 8-7-8_23.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 7-4-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Vancouver, Demko 2-0-0 (48-48).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Mark Shewchyk.
