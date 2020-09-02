https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Vancouver-2-Vegas-1-15536297.php
Vancouver 2, Vegas 1
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Theodore 5 (Smith, Stone), 15:12. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 4 (Miller, Hughes), 15:36.
Third Period_3, Vancouver, Pettersson 7 (Miller, Boeser), 3:19.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-4-7_17. Vegas 10-18-15_43.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 1-0-0 (43 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Lehner 7-3-0 (17-15).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:28.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
