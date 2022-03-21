Van Lith gets 21, Louisville in Sweet 16 after beating Zags STEVE BITTENBENDER, Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 2:32 a.m.
1 of6 Louisville guard Kianna Smith (14) looks for help from pressure by Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong (14) and forward Yvonne Ejim (15) during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Gonzaga guard Abby O'Connor (4) tries to get around Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson (5) during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-ound game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Gonzaga guard Mckayla Wiliams (24) shoots over Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Louisville guard Kianna Smith (14) cheers after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game against Gonzaga in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (15) drives in for a layup during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Gonzaga forward Anamaria Virjoghe (1) shoots over Louisville forward Olivia Cochran (44) during the first half of a women's NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith claims she’s not much of a dancer, but her moves Sunday kept Louisville around for at least another weekend.
The sophomore guard scored 21 points for Louisville in its 68-59 win over Gonzaga on Sunday. However, it was the emotional lift she provided to the top-seeded Cardinals that also helped them avoid the upset bug in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
