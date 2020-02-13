Valpo ends cold-shooting Southern Illinois' 7-game streak

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke came off the bench to score 15 points as Valparaiso defeated Southern Illinois 55-38 on Wednesday night.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso (13-13, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

Southern Illinois shot 23.6% for the game. In the first half, the Salukis made only two two-point field goals, three 3-pointers and three free throws to trail 28-16 at halftime.

Eric McGill had 13 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (15-11, 9-4), who had won seven in a row. Ronnie Suggs Jr. added six rebounds.

The teams split their season series. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-50 on Jan. 7.

Valparaiso plays at Illinois State on Saturday. Southern Illinois plays Bradley at home on Saturday.

