Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64

Griscti 5-6 1-1 14, Krause 3-5 0-0 7, Miller 4-11 0-0 8, Swaby 1-4 1-2 4, Yoder 5-12 0-0 11, Morgan 1-2 0-1 3, Cisse 2-8 0-0 6, Dennis 2-8 2-2 6, Payne 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-59 4-7 64.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves