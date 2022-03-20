Valanciunas, McCollum power Pelicans past Hawks 117-112 GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 11:28 p.m.
1 of19 New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of19 New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of19 New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of19 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) shoots past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of19 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of19 Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates after making a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of19 Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, left, reaches for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, center, and forward Herbert Jones, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of19 New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of19 New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez, right, shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of19 New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of19 New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, top, shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of19 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
13 of19 New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of19 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) grabs a rebound in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of19 Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
16 of19 Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a loose ball past New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and forward Naji Marshall (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of19 Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
18 of19 New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls a play in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
19 of19 Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-112 on Sunday night.
The Pelicans, who moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, have won their last two and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham. Both missed the game with injuries.