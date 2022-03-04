Utah women upset No. 3 seed WSU 70-59 in Pac-12 tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Utah upset No. 3 seed Washington State 70-59 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 tournament.

Sixth-seeded Utah (19-10) plays No. 2 seed Oregon in Friday's semifinals. The unranked Ducks, who have been in and out of the Top 25 after having been ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, beat Utah 73-65 in the regular-season finale last Saturday to sweep the series.