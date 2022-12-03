Utah Valley St. 88, Long Beach St. 78

George 3-5 1-2 8, L.Traore 6-15 0-0 12, Murray 5-17 2-3 13, A.Traore 2-4 0-0 4, Tsohonis 4-13 1-3 10, Hunter 4-9 4-4 13, Rotegaard 4-6 5-7 16, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Polynice 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-72 13-19 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run