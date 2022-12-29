Utah Valley St. 80, Sam Houston St. 64

Ezeagu 1-2 1-2 3, Huefner 2-6 4-4 9, Grant 6-16 4-4 16, May 0-5 0-0 0, Powers 3-9 2-2 10, Ray 5-13 0-2 13, Ikpe 1-3 2-3 4, Scroggins 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 13-17 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run