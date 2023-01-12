Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 67

Fuller 5-6 2-2 12, Bandaogo 2-6 2-4 6, Darthard 4-7 6-6 16, Harmon 6-14 1-1 14, Woodbury 7-17 2-2 18, Ceaser 2-5 0-0 5, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Small 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-15 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run