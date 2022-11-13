Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63

Afifi 0-3 0-2 0, Eyisi 4-6 0-2 8, Allen-Eikens 5-9 0-2 12, Bostick 10-19 8-12 31, A.Wright 3-13 0-0 6, Igbanugo 1-4 0-0 2, Okereke 0-0 2-5 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 2-2 2, Stevens 0-3 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0, Walter 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 12-25 63.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed