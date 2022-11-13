Skip to main content
Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63

Afifi 0-3 0-2 0, Eyisi 4-6 0-2 8, Allen-Eikens 5-9 0-2 12, Bostick 10-19 8-12 31, A.Wright 3-13 0-0 6, Igbanugo 1-4 0-0 2, Okereke 0-0 2-5 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 2-2 2, Stevens 0-3 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0, Walter 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 12-25 63.

UTAH TECH (1-1)

Leter 3-8 1-1 8, Christensen 3-5 3-6 9, Gonsalves 0-4 1-3 1, Gooden 5-11 6-9 17, Staine 4-6 1-3 10, Pope 2-5 0-0 5, Nicolds 1-1 7-8 9, Edmonds 2-4 1-1 5, H.Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 21-46 22-33 69.

Halftime_Utah Tech 33-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 5-21 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3), Utah Tech 5-17 (Anderson 1-2, Leter 1-2, Gooden 1-3, Pope 1-3, Staine 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Gonsalves 0-3). Rebounds_CS Northridge 39 (Eyisi 9), Utah Tech 34 (Christensen, Gooden 8). Assists_CS Northridge 6 (Igbanugo 2), Utah Tech 8 (Gooden 5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 26, Utah Tech 24. A_2,297 (4,779).

