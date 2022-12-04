Utah St. 82, San Francisco 64

Funk 4-14 3-3 13, Dorius 1-1 2-2 4, Ashworth 4-10 2-3 11, Bairstow 6-7 0-0 12, Shulga 5-8 5-5 16, Akin 8-10 3-5 19, Hamoda 3-9 0-0 7, Eytle-Rock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 15-18 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run