Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74

T.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tolbert 3-8 1-1 7, Diallo 2-6 2-2 6, Cardenas 5-13 3-3 17, Moore 7-19 2-2 16, Gorener 7-11 0-0 20, Vaihola 3-4 2-3 8, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-11 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run