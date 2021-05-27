Utah Jazz fan's lawsuit over taunting incident dismissed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit against the Utah Jazz by a fan who was banned for life from the team's arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook was dismissed by a judge, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Shane Keisel has said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the 2019 game and that the high-profile incident cost him his job and exposed him to online threats. The Jazz, however, said the team investigated the episode that ignited a national conversation about race and fan behavior and stood by the decision to bar him from the arena.