Utah 89, LIU 48

Delancy 1-4 0-0 2, Fall 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Wood 3-10 4-5 11, Cook 3-7 0-0 7, Greene 0-4 2-4 2, Maletic 2-6 1-1 6, Ndiaye 5-9 0-0 10, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 7-11 48.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed