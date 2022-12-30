Utah 58, California 43

Be.Carlson 3-6 1-2 7, Br.Carlson 3-9 5-6 11, Anthony 4-7 1-1 9, Madsen 2-8 0-0 5, Worster 1-4 2-2 4, Stefanovic 4-12 2-2 11, Exacte 1-3 2-2 5, Keita 3-3 0-0 6, Tarlac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-15 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run