Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Pacers down Wolves

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves received a boost with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, but it wasn’t enough to get them past the Indiana Pacers.

Malcolm Brogdon made a tiebreaking 16-footer with 18 seconds left to help the Pacers earn a 116-114 triumph over the Wolves. T.J. Warren scored 28 points and Jeremy Lamb added 18 off the bench in Indiana’s fourth consecutive win.

Brogdon finished with 12 points and a team-high 10 assists.

Towns had 27 points in 28 minutes after missing the previous 15 games with a sprained left knee. The two-time All-Star tied the score at 114 on two free throws with 1:48 to go.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as the Raptors clobbered the Wizards, 140-111. Norman Powell finished with 28 points and Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 in the Raptors’ highest scoring game of the season. OG Anunoby (an-oo-NAH’-bee) had 18 and Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) 15 to help Toronto beat Washington for the 17th time in their last 20 meetings.

— Kendrick Nunn furnished 22 points in helping the Heat beat the Thunder, 115-108. Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BAY’-oh) scored 16 of his 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Miami was building a 61-47 halftime lead. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 in Oklahoma City’s third loss in four games.

— Furkan Korkmaz (FUR’-kan KOHRK’-mahs) nailed six 3-pointers and had a career-high 24 points as the 76ers knocked off the Bulls, 100-89. Korkmaz finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and was 8 of 11 overall, including four straight treys in the third quarter. Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Al Horford chipped in 20 points.

— The Mavericks picked up a 120-112 win over the Trail Blazers behind Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch), who provided 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped in 29 points and Seth Curry added 16 as Dallas moved into a virtual first-place tie with Houston in the Southwest Division. Damian Lillard had a team-high 34 points for Portland.

— The Grizzlies won their seventh straight as Dillon Brooks scored 26 points in a 113-109 victory against the Cavaliers. Ja (jah) Morant added 16 points and eight assists for Memphis, which began its winning streak after falling to 13-22. Brandon Clarke had 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field, part of the Grizzlies' 51% shooting performance for the game.

— Trae Young scored 31 points and the Hawks rallied from 14 down in the final quarter to stun the Spurs, 121-120. Kevin Huerter (HUR’-tur) canned a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6.3 seconds remaining to send Atlanta to its first win at San Antonio since Feb. 15, 1997, a span of 21 games. Hawks rookie Cam Reddish finished with 22 points.

NBA-NEWS

Winslow out at least 2 more weeks

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat say Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4.

The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games for the Heat this season.

In other NBA news:

— Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week after spraining his right ankle during Thursday’s loss to Phoenix. The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Spartans still top league standings

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State remains in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten men’s basketball standings after bouncing back from Sunday’s 71-42 blowout loss to Purdue.

Xavier Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds for the 15th-ranked Spartans in a 67-55 victory against Wisconsin. Cassius Winston had four assists to become the all-time conference leader in that category, passing the mark set by former Spartan Mateen Cleaves.

Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry scored 13 points apiece for Michigan State, which saw a 19-point lead cut to six when the Badgers went on a late 13-0 run.

Nate Reuvers (REE’-vurz) scoring 11 points during Wisconsin’s run and finished with a game-high 19.

In other top-25 men’s basketball finals:

— Jalen Crutcher nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in overtime to lift No. 13 Dayton to its seventh straight win, 78-76 win over Saint Louis. Crutcher tied his season high with 21 points and Obi Toppin added 20 with 10 rebounds as the Flyers moved to 16-2. Ibi Watson had 17 points for Dayton, which trailed by 12 midway through the second half.

— Luka Garza poured in 33 points to lead four Iowa players in double figures as the Hawkeyes downed No. 19 Michigan, 90-83. CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp 20, and Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 14 in the victory. Iowa blew an 11-point lead and trailed 74-68 with 7:44 remaining before Garza delivered seven points in a 10-0 run.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MISSISSIPPI STATE-HOWLAND

Howland fined for public criticism of officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference.

SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating.

Howland said during a Monday news conference that he spoke with conference coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in Saturday's Mississippi State-LSU game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pens beat Wings in OT

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins won for the 13th time in their last 17 games, but they needed overtime to get by the NHL’s worst team.

Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to complete the Penguins’ 2-1 victory at Detroit. The Red Wings led 1-0 early in the third period until Bryan Rust notched his 20th goal of the season.

Rust also set up the game-winner and Evgeni Malkin had two assists as the Penguins pulled within four points of the first-place Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

Filip Zadina (zah-DEE’-nah) had the long goal for the Wings, who lost for the 22nd time in their last 27 games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Anthony Cirelli (sih-REH’-lee) got his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-chuh-rahv) scored twice in the Lightning’s 7-1 drubbing of the Jets. Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. Carter Verhaeghe (vur-HAY’-gee) and Alex Killorn (kih-LOHRN’) also scored and Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) had three assists in the rout.

— Sam Steel’s breakaway goal at 1:36 of overtime gave the Ducks a 2-1 victory at Carolina. Erik Gudbranson had a first-period goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots as Anaheim dealt the Hurricanes their third loss in a row. Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) tallied and James Reimer made 35 saves for the Canes.

NHL-NEWS

Canes’ All-Star has broken leg

UNDATED (AP) — Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg.

Hamilton broke a fibula in Thursday night’s loss at Columbus. He was hurt when he fell awkwardly with his leg bent underneath him. The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old and a recovery timeline will be known later.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked him tied for second in goals and fourth in points for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

In other NHL news:

— The Bruins have waived 14-year veteran forward David Backes (BAK'-ehs) after he scored just one goal and three points in 16 games this season. The 14-year veteran has scored 245 goals with 309 assists in 944 NHL games.

— Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson has been fined $2,000 by the NHL under the league’s rules regarding diving and embellishment. NHL Rule 64 was designed to penalize players who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Etienne returning to Clemson

UNDATED (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

Etienne became Clemson's all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team's 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship. He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season and holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs this year.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chose to turn pro.

In other college football news:

— Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach. The deal was finalized three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule (rool), who last week became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

MLB-NEWS

Astros owner sets timetable for managerial hiring

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a new manager by Feb. 3.

The Astros need a new manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow (LOO’-now) were fired Monday, hours after both were suspended by Major League Baseball for a year for the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Crane says his list is still pretty extensive and that he hopes to have it narrowed down by the end of next week.

In other MLB news:

— The Padres have finalized their two-year, $9 million contract with reliever Craig Stammen, a package that includes a $3 million club option for 2022. Stammen led San Diego with 76 appearances last season, going 8-7 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA. He is 44-37 with five saves and a 3.63 ERA over 10 major league seasons.

—The Red Sox have acquired left-hander Matt Hall from Detroit in exchange for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. The 26-year-old Hall made 16 relief appearances for the Tigers last season and five the year before. In all, he is 0-1 with a 9.48 ERA in the majors.

— Rockies pitcher Justin Lawrence has been suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the Rockies' 40-man roster since November 2018 but has yet to make his big league debut.

— Former Walmart chief executive and longtime Royals owner David Glass died last week at 84 of complications from pneumonia. Glass owned the ballclub for two decades before selling the franchise this past fall. The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9.

— The Rockies will retire the jersey number of outfielder Larry Walker in a ceremony during the upcoming season. The Rockies announced Friday they will honor Walker on April 19 when they play another one of Walker's former teams, the St. Louis Cardinals.

PGA-AMERICAN EXPLRESS

Fowler, Scheffler share Amex lead

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler are co-leaders through two rounds of The American Express.

Fowler fired an 8-under 64 for a 15-under 129 total through 36 holes, the best two-round total of his career. He played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves.

Scheffler birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday.

Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.