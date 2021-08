RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Union University freshman died after collapsing during football practice over the weekend, according to university officials.

Quandarius Wilburn collapsed Sunday during the football team’s pre-season conditioning session, according to a letter the university’s president sent to students and staff on Monday. The letter said the 19-year-old freshman from Wadley, Georgia, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported.