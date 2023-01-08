Unhappy returns: Pats eliminated in losing to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Playing in an emotionally charged stadium, where fans and Bills players celebrated safety Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery after his cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, isn't what cost the New England Patriots a playoff berth.
The Patriots, who could've made the postseason with a win, were instead left blaming themselves for miscues and an inability to rise to the moment as reasons for a 35-23 loss that knocked them out of contention for the second time in two seasons and just the fourth time in coach Bill Belichick's 23-year tenure in New England.