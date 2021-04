Trumbull is 5-0 on the season, giving up only one set along the way.

“I think balance has been one of the keys to our success early on. We have been able to get kills and offense out of different places which forces other teams to react and defend a lot of different things,” coach Nicole Trommelen said.”

Anthony O’Sullivan has been making the right reads on opposing defenses and the senior setter has 122 assists to his credit, with a high of 44 in a 3-1 win over Ridgefield

Hank Carlson leads the back row from his libero position. Anthony DeSabella and Derek Paskiewicz are defensive specialists.

“I know a lot of teams in the FCIAC are younger, but we have been able to rely on our Anthony our senior setter and Hank at libero to lead us,” Trommelen said. “Our seniors are motivated and determined to make up for their lost season and understand how tough it was for last year’s seniors to not have a season.”

Nick Paskevicz and Brendan Maguire play outside, Sage Gatling and Brennan Cutter are the middles and Kieran O’Sullivan plays right side hitter.

Trommelen said: “We have played some teams early that have brought some energy and intensity out of us that has helped us when things are not going our way. We hope this early success will give us some confidence as we continue to make our way through our FCIAC schedule.”

Match update: Trumbull defeated St. Joseph 3-0. Sage Gatling (7 kills, 2 blocks), Anthony O’Sullivan (15 assists, 5 digs, 16 aces) and Sean Ferris (7 aces) led the way against. St. Joseph. Leading in the win against Greenwich were Brendan Maguire (10 kills and seven digs, Anthony O’Sullivan (12 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces), Derek Zielinski (7 digs, 3 aces) and Hank Carlson (12 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces). Maguire (16 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Kieran O’Sullivan (4 kills, 6 blocks) and Carlson (10 digs) keyed the win against Stamford. Anthony O’Sullivan had 33 assists from his setter position to go with nine digs and four aces. Trumbull topped Ludlowe 3-0 to open the season behind Kieran O'Sullivan (5 kills and 2 blocks), Brennan Cutter (4 kills and 5 blocks) and Gatling (4 kills and 3 blocks).

