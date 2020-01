Unbeaten Trumbull gymnasts defeat Greenwich

Trumbull defeated Greenwich, 129.35-124.35, in girls’ gymnastics on Thursday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles are 5-0 on the season.

Vault

1T. Talia Lalli (THS) 8.5

1T. Gillian Primavera (THS) 8.5

1T. Emma Kelly (GHS) 8.5

Bars

1. Emma Kelly (GHS) 8.45

2. Talia Lalli (THS) 8.1

3. Gillian Primavera (THS) 7.7

Beam

1. Gillian Primavera (THS) 8.9

2. Emma Kelly (GHS) 8.6

3. Farrah Hass (THS) 8.4

Floor

1. Talia Lalli (THS) 8.3

2. Emma Kelly (GHS) 8.0

3T. Rachel Kapteina (THS) 7.9

3T. Celine Perrin (GHS) 7.9

All Around

1. Emma Kelly (GHS) 33.35

2. Talia Lalli (THS) 33.2

3. Gillian Primavera (THS) 32.9