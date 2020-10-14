Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ludlowe field hockey

Senior tri-captain Lauren Buck scored her team-leading third goal of the season to lead Trumbull.

The Trumbull High field hockey team remained undefeated on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over FCIAC-regional rival Fairfield Ludlowe at McDougall Stadium.

The game was scoreless for 40 minutes of play before Trumbull pushed the ball into the offensive zone, resulting in three successive penalty corners. The Eagles then got on the scoreboard with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter when senior Lauren Buck tipped in a shot from the top of the circle by senior Gigi Socci on a penalty corner. It was Buck’s team-leading third goal of the season.

In the fourth quarter, Trumbull kept control of possession to hold on for its fourth victory, which eclipses the team’s entire win total during 2019.

For the game, Trumbull outshot Fairfield Ludlowe 13 to 2 for the game and held an 11-4 advantage in penalty corners.

Senior Megan McCarthy made one save in goal for the Trumbull.

Kaili Jacobson made eight saves for Fairfield Ludlowe, which dropped to 0-4.

Trumbull returns to action on Friday evening when it travels to face undefeated Fairfield Warde (4-0) at Tetreau/Davis Field at 6 p.m.

Trumbull 1, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

At Trumbull HS - McDougall Stadium

T 0 0 1 0 - 1

FL 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - No scoring

2nd Quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter - T- Lauren Buck (assisted by Gigi Socci), 5:40

4th Quarter - No scoring

Shots on Goal: T (13), FL (2)

Penalty Corners: T (11), FL (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 1, FL - Kaili Jacobsen - 8