Trumbull boys’ volleyball scored a 3-0 decision against Westhill to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Coach Nicole Tromellen’s Eagles were led by Sage Gatling (9 kills, 2 blocks), Kieran O’Sullivan (8 kills, 3 blocks), Nick Paskevicz (7 kills, block), Anthony O’Sullivan (33 assists, 4 aces) and Hank Carlson (9 digs and 3 aces).