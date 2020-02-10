The St. Theresa’s Parish 4th grade girls’ basketball team won the Milford Knights League Gold Division Championship to complete an undefeated 11-0 season. Team members (front row) are: Lia Solustri, Samantha Russo, Ashlyn Delaney, Ava Buswell and Gianna Colon; (second row) Kelly Lungi, Harper Delaney, Francesca DiMarco, Gianna Holinko and Veronica Buckley; (third row) head coach Traci Sacco and assistant coach Frank DiMarco.