Unbeaten St. Theresa girls basketball team wins title
Published
The St. Theresa’s Parish 4th grade girls’ basketball team won the Milford Knights League Gold Division Championship to complete an undefeated 11-0 season. Team members (front row) are: Lia Solustri, Samantha Russo, Ashlyn Delaney, Ava Buswell and Gianna Colon; (second row) Kelly Lungi, Harper Delaney, Francesca DiMarco, Gianna Holinko and Veronica Buckley; (third row) head coach Traci Sacco and assistant coach Frank DiMarco.
