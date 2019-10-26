Ullmark makes 41 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 2-0

DETROIT (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 41 saves, Sam Reinhart scored his fifth goal and the red-hot Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 Friday night.

Reinhart also assisted on Jake McCabe's first goal of the season, and Buffalo (9-2-1) won for the seventh time in nine games. Jack Eichel had two assists.

Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which lost its seventh straight.

McCabe gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with 8:20 left in the second period. His wrist shot from the left point got past Howard, who was screened.

Reinhart scored on a power play 1:15 into the third when he tipped a pass from Victor Oloffson.

Detroit outshot Buffalo 12-6 in the first period. Ullmark stopped Valtteri Filppula on a breakaway around 3:20 into the game.

NOTE: Buffalo recalled D William Borgen from AHL Rochester after D Marco Scandella suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Scandella did not play Friday. ... Detroit recalled F Givani Smith, who made his NHL debut Friday, from AHL Grand Rapids after Fs Luke Glendening (upper body) and Justin Abdelkader (lower body) were injured in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Neither played Friday.

Sabres: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Red Wings: Host St. Louis on Sunday night.

