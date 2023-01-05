UTSA 75, Middle Tennessee 72

Dishman 3-9 3-4 9, Bufford 1-1 1-2 3, Lawrence 8-12 2-2 20, Lenard 1-3 0-0 3, Weston 5-11 3-4 15, Porter 5-5 0-2 12, King 1-3 0-0 3, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Fussell 2-2 0-2 5. Totals 27-52 9-16 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run