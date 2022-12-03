UTEP 87, Northern New Mexico 50

Garcia 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 3-6 0-0 7, Con.Kelley 7-17 0-0 15, Saterfield 4-12 1-2 11, Counts 0-1 2-2 2, R.Herrera 3-4 0-0 7, Pemberton 2-5 0-0 4, Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-1 0-0 0, Dominguez 0-1 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0, Mendoza 0-0 0-0 0, Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-4 50.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run