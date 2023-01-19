UTEP 81, FIU 61

Guadarrama 4-9 2-2 12, Sanogo 1-1 0-2 2, Dean 3-7 1-2 7, Jones 5-10 4-4 18, Krivokapic 1-4 1-1 3, Gittens 4-5 3-3 11, Hawkins 2-6 0-0 5, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Pinkney 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 11-14 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run