USC welcomes back Reggie Bush after 10-year NCAA ban

Southern California is welcoming Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush back to his football alma mater after a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation.

The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.

USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush on Wednesday that he could now “be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alums.”

Bush was a key part of teams that won two national championships and had a 34-game winning streak during his USC career. He won the 2005 Heisman but the award was later vacated because of the NCAA sanctions. He is the only Heisman winner to have his award stripped.

