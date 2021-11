LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has signed a pair of five-star recruits, 7-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu and forward Kijani Wright, as part of its 2022 class.

Iwuchukwu plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. Last year, he played for La Lumiere in Indiana, where he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. A native of Nigeria, Iwuchukwu is the fourth five-star big man in the Trojans’ last four recruiting classes.