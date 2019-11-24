US to face Uzbekistan in qualifier for 2020 Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — The United States will face Uzbekistan in qualifiers for the 2020 Davis Cup Finals.

The Americans, the Davis Cup’s most successful team with 32 titles, will have choice of venues for the tie in March.

Sunday’s draw also determined that 2019 champion Croatia will face the winner of the Pakistan vs. India series, while Australia will play Brazil and Colombia will face Argentina.

Other matchups include: Hungary vs. Belgium; Italy vs. South Korea; Germany vs. the Netherlands and Japan vs. Ecuador.

The 12 home-and-away ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match in best-of-three sets.

All series will be played March 6-7, with the winners qualifying for the 2020 finals in Madrid.

This year’s semifinalists already qualified — Britain, Canada, Spain and Russia. France and Serbia have been given wild-card entries.

The revamped 18-team finals — reduced to one week in one city and three matches per tie — is the result of a 25-year partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, an investment group co-founded by Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, front, and his partner Feliciano Lopez return to Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski during their Davis Cup semifinal doubles match, in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Spain's Rafael Nadal, front, and his partner Feliciano Lopez return to Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski during their Davis Cup semifinal doubles match, in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Photo: Bernat Armangue, AP Photo: Bernat Armangue, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US to face Uzbekistan in qualifier for 2020 Davis Cup Finals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The overhaul was aimed at making the traditional team competition more attractive and lucrative.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports