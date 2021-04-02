US draws close to 100M vaccinations as baseball resumes OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 3:38 a.m.
1 of8 Spectators wait on a security line outside Yankee Stadium before an opening day baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Fans are back at the ballpark in limited numbers after they were shut out completely during the regular season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. moved closer Thursday toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums.
More than 99 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 56 million people — 17% of the nation's population — have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ