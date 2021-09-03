US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener RONALD BLUM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 12:39 a.m.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador on Thursday night in the type of Central American stadium that repeatedly has stymied the Americans.
Both teams created few chances before a boisterious yet polite sellout crowd of about 30,000 that started filling Monumental Estadio Cuscatlán, Central America’s largest, about 8 1/2 hours before kickoff.