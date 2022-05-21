US beats Sweden in overtime at hockey worlds, Canada loses

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.

Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland.