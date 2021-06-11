US OPEN '21: A look at the South Course at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course, site of the 121st U.S. Open on June 17-20. Includes description, along with the stroke average and rank (hardest to easiest) from the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:
No. 1, 446 yards, par 4: Two bunkers to the right and a longer bunker on the left should be avoided, with the left side of the fairway preferred for what could be a 7-iron or less depending on the wind. The green is slightly elevated and pitches from back to front, guarded by bunkers on the both sides. Tiger Woods made three double bogeys in the five rounds he played at the 2008 U.S. Open.