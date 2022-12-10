UNLV 74, Washington St. 70

Gueye 3-10 1-2 7, Rodman 6-10 0-0 14, Bamba 7-11 2-4 20, Houinsou 2-4 2-2 7, Powell 5-9 0-0 15, Rosario 2-2 0-0 5, Darling 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 5-8 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run