UMass 88, Arizona St. 64

Breen 8-18 0-0 16, Ngalakulondi 10-13 1-4 21, Mayo 2-12 2-2 6, Philoxy 4-6 3-4 13, Taylor 5-12 0-0 13, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Brooks 1-2 1-2 3, Fair 4-5 0-4 8, Gabriel 1-2 0-0 2, Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-74 8-18 88
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run