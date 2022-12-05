Skip to main content
UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73

Ketner 4-6 0-0 8, Amica 0-1 0-0 0, Patel 2-9 0-0 5, Drumgoole 6-14 2-2 20, Hutcheson 3-7 0-0 9, Reddish 3-9 0-3 7, Beagle 3-7 5-7 11, Davis 1-4 2-4 4, Edmead 3-4 3-4 9, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-20 73.

UMASS (7-1)

Cross 2-5 2-3 6, Martin 5-6 0-0 10, Leveque 0-0 0-0 0, Diggins 1-1 1-4 3, Weeks 3-7 3-3 10, K.Thompson 4-8 5-6 13, Kante 5-5 4-4 14, Gapare 6-10 2-3 15, Dominguez 4-7 1-1 10, Luis 2-7 0-2 4, G.Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0, Cronin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 18-26 87.

Halftime_UMass 46-21. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 11-32 (Drumgoole 6-13, Hutcheson 3-5, Patel 1-5, Reddish 1-6, Beagle 0-1, Davis 0-1, Ketner 0-1), UMass 3-15 (Dominguez 1-2, Gapare 1-3, Weeks 1-3, Cross 0-1, Luis 0-1, G.Thompson 0-1, Kelly 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 33 (Beagle 8), UMass 32 (Weeks 8). Assists_Albany (NY) 14 (Drumgoole 5), UMass 19 (Weeks 5). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 23, UMass 19.

