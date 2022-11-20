UMass 60, Charlotte 54

Cross 5-7 0-0 12, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 3-10 2-2 8, Fernandes 3-10 2-2 9, Weeks 4-6 0-0 11, Luis 3-8 3-4 9, Diggins 2-3 0-0 5, Kante 1-2 0-0 2, K.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Dominguez 2-2 0-0 4, Gapare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 7-8 60.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves