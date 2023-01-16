UMBC 87, Hartford 62

Pavlidis 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 3-4 0-2 6, Dunne 6-13 0-0 18, McClain 8-19 1-1 20, Washington 3-3 0-0 7, Henderson 3-8 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Nelson 0-0 2-4 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 3-9 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run