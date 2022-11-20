UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Momoh 0-3 0-0 0, Amos 6-9 0-0 13, Ostrowsky 2-8 0-0 5, Scantlebury 5-10 4-4 16, Snoddy 5-10 1-4 13, Sweatman 7-7 0-0 17, Limric 2-3 1-2 6, Holloway 2-6 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-10 76.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves