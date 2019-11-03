UConn loses another player, this time to injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn says forward Batouly Camara will have knee surgery Monday and will miss the start of the season for the fifth-ranked Huskies.

The 6-foot-2 transfer from Kentucky played in 25 games last season, missing time with a sprain in her right knee.

Coach Geno Auriemma, speaking after the Huskies 103-40 exhibition win Sunday over Division II Jefferson University, said issues with that knee have made it impossible for Camara to practice and doctors planned to go in and clean it out. He said he did not know how much time she would miss.

The news comes two days after UConn learned that Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook had been denied a waiver by the NCAA that would have allowed the 6-foot guard to play for UConn this season.

Auriemma said he's still hoping to have that decision overturned on appeal and called on Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer to take a more active role in supporting the transfer.

He noted that Fulmer was unhappy Saturday after Tennessee men's player Uros Plavsic was denied a similar waiver request.

Connecticut's Anna Makurat looks to shoot as Jefferson's Bridget Arcidiacono, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. Connecticut's Anna Makurat looks to shoot as Jefferson's Bridget Arcidiacono, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close UConn loses another player, this time to injury 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

"I'm glad to see that Phil and I agree that everything should be done for the welfare of the student athlete," he said.