David Butler II/AP

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard James Bouknight will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his left elbow, the school said Wednesday.

The school had earlier said the sophomore hyperextended his left while diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Huskies' win at Marquette on Jan. 5. He came back into the game, but has missed UConn's last two contests, wins over Butler and DePaul.