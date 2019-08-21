UConn and Boston College agree to home-and-home series

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn and Boston College have agreed to renew their regional rivalry on the football field.

The programs announced Wednesday they will play a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023.

The first game on will be played on Oct. 29, 2022 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The return game will be played on Oct. 28, 2023 at Chestnut Hill.

The Eagles and Huskies have played 14 times since 1908 and Boston College has never lost to UConn, going 12-0-2. That includes a 39-16 win in their last meeting, which was played in 2017 at Fenway Park.

UConn is currently in its final year as a member of the American Athletic Conference and is looking to fill up its schedules once it becomes an independent program next season.