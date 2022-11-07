Skip to main content
Sports

UConn 85, Stonehill 54

Bergan 0-2 4-4 4, Zegarowski 2-4 2-2 8, Burnett 3-4 6-9 12, Sh.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Stone 3-11 0-0 6, Sims 5-10 0-0 12, Mack 0-2 2-3 2, Meuser 0-1 2-2 2, Stinson 1-4 1-2 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, Sousa Erago 0-0 0-0 0, Marquardt 0-1 0-0 0, Melis 0-0 0-0 0, O'Reilly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 17-22 54.

UCONN (1-0)

Sa.Johnson 2-2 3-3 7, Sanogo 8-11 3-4 19, Alleyne 4-11 0-0 8, Hawkins 0-4 0-0 0, Newton 0-5 9-12 9, Karaban 4-10 3-4 13, Diarra 5-9 0-2 11, Calcaterra 2-4 1-2 7, Clingan 4-6 1-2 9, Roumoglou 0-0 2-2 2, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-31 85.

Halftime_UConn 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 5-17 (Zegarowski 2-3, Sims 2-5, Stinson 1-1, Bergan 0-1, Sh.Johnson 0-1, Mack 0-1, O'Reilly 0-1, Stone 0-4), UConn 5-24 (Calcaterra 2-3, Karaban 2-7, Diarra 1-3, Hurley 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Newton 0-3, Alleyne 0-4). Rebounds_Stonehill 20 (Burnett 6), UConn 40 (Clingan 7). Assists_Stonehill 9 (Bergan 4), UConn 16 (Diarra 7). Total Fouls_Stonehill 21, UConn 20. A_9,116 (16,294).

